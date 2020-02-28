Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang Starrer Beyhadh 2 to Go Off Air Due to Low TRP: Report

Beyhadh 2 began airing on Sony TV last December, amidst high expectations following a highly successful first season. But reportedly the show is soon going off-air due to its poor ratings.

The second installment failed to amass handsome TRPs but did well on digital platforms. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sony took the decision of “pulling the plug” of the serial “overnight”.

Jennifer Winget, who plays the grey character of Maya on the show, leads the dark drama and was hugely popular due to her perfect portrayal of the obsessive lover.

In the second season, Shivin Narang (Rudra) and Ashish Choudhary (MJ) joined Jennifer in the lead roles. While Jennifer was still impeccable as Maya, viewers found Maya to be a tad weaker in the second installment. Maya’s conviction of going as far as it takes her to reach her goal fascinated the audience. As Maya became less daring, the show lost its charm for some.

However, the show still managed to surprise its audience with typical twists and turns. Both Shivin and Ashish earned laurels for depicting their roles with dedication and excellence.

The report added that the actors were informed about the same. The last episode of Beyhadh 2 will air on television on March 13.

Here is the promo of Beyhadh 2 shared by Jennifer Winget.



