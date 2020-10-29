Jennifer Winget Shows Off Her Dance Moves, Nakuul Mehta Says She Can 'Straight Judge' Jhalak

A new video of TV actress Jennifer Winget has left fans in awe of her dancing. The video, shared by the actress on Instagram, shows Jennifer and her dance instructor Mohit Antony performing to tunes of an English song. Jennifer is dressed in pink hoodies and black leggings and has left her hair open while dancing.

Sharing the video, Jennifer wrote that a while ago, she started to believe that she could dance. She thanked her instructor for making her dance and asked him to come back soon so that she can make a comeback in dance.

Her dancing skills have impressed friends and fans. Singer and actor Mieyang Chang commented, “C’mon Jen! Jhalak/Nach!” He was probably hinting that Jennifer can participate in one of these dance reality TV shows.

To this, Ishqbaaaz star Nakuul Mehta responded that Jennifer is good enough to judge one of these dance reality shows. He wrote, "Forget contesting, you can straight JUDGE one of these shows with THAT left leg @jenniferwinget1."

A fan of Jennifer said that her performance was super good and that she should try the songs of BTS because they have cool dancing moves. Jennifer had hosted dance reality TV shows like Zara Nachke Dikha and Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan.

Jennifer, who is on a break due to the coronavirus pandemic situation, recently went to Goa for vacation and shared a picture of herself from the trip on Instagram. She wrote, “Ready to tee off.”

She starred in Beyhadh 2 which premiered from December 2019 to March 2020 on Sony TV. Jennifer can also be seen in a web series called Code M. She plays the role of Major Monica Mehra on the web show. It can be streamed on Alt Balaji and Zee5 and initially released on January 15, 2020 with eight episodes.