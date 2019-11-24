Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jennifer Winget Takes Authority Over Time in New Beyhadh 2 Promo

Jennifer Winget looks intense dressed in all-black in the new promo of 'Beyhadh 2'. The show will air from December 2, 2019.

News18.com

November 24, 2019
Jennifer Winget Takes Authority Over Time in New Beyhadh 2 Promo
Image courtesy: Jennifer Winget/ Instagram

Jennifer Winget's gained mass success with 2016 show Beyhadh, where she plays Maya who is obsessed with her husband. The show saw her in a negative role for the first time and it soon became very popular among the audience. Now, the show is getting rebooted as Beyhadh 2 which will feature Jennifer as Maya, along with actors Shivin Narang and Ashish Choudhary will release.

In the new promo that was released on the internet, we can see Jennifer in a really intense avatar. The promo starts with a shot of an archaic clock with Maya saying that she is now in charge of people's time. The promo was a way of telling the audience that the show will air at 9 pm.

Check it out below:

In a recent interview with a daily, Jennifer Winget talked about how her character in Beyhadh 2 will be different from the previous installation. I am completely in love with my character. So much so, it called for a do-over! But no, in all seriousness, the show gave me a blank canvas to chart the course of my character. Being out of the box, you have the opportunity to get creative."

"Not very often do roles like this fall into your lap, so for an actor, it really gets you to push your limits, whilst working within your resources. The show and character are both close to heart. The whole team has put in a lot of thought and effort to come up with the final look for Maya in Season 2 of Beyhadh so, I hope the audience shows the same amount of appreciation and love, if not more," she added.

