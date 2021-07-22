Jennifer Winget Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says 'Down But Not Out'

Actress Jennifer Winget on Thursday took to Instagram to inform that she has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress is asymptomatic and currently in quarantine at home.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, “Down but not out… YES, It’s TRUE! Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard .. . But know that, I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So to everyone worried and concerned, don’t be! "

She continued, “Here to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action. A bummer, this, but promise it’s only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier and raring to go."

She concluded, “Thank you for all your wishes. But Covid aint got nothing on me! Be back sooner than you know. Signing off with hugs and kisses… Or I best, better not! ."

Reportedly, the actress was all set to shoot for the second season of her web series CODE M from July 20. Before shooting the series, she underwent a precautionary COVID-19 test and found out she had been infected.

