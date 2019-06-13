Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jennifer Winget to Play Army Officer in ALTBalaji’s New Show Code M

Featuring Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani in lead roles, Code M will stream on Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jennifer Winget to Play Army Officer in ALTBalaji’s New Show Code M
Jennifer Winget in a still from her forthcoming show Code M. (Image: IANS)
Loading...

Actress Jennifer Winget is excited to play the role of an Army officer in her first web show. She says when actors portray this kind of a character, there comes a lot of responsibilities with it.

She will be seen as a military lawyer in ALTBalaji's courtroom drama Code M. Her character, Monica, is clumsy and forgetful, but full of zest for life. "I am really excited to be playing the role of an Army officer. When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility with it. Realising how interesting this challenge would be, is the very reason why I took it up," Jennifer said. 

"Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the Army required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series. Monica is very passionate, she's the first card-holder, candle-carrier, dog-rescuer, hand-holder on the spot when required," she added.

Jennifer Winget.

Jennifer had earlier worked with producer Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in the 2000s serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. "I am delighted to be making my digital debut with her (Ekta) platform ALTBalaji. This is a character that means a lot to me, and I hope that the audience loves it too," said Jennifer.

Code M also stars actor Tanuj Virwani.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram