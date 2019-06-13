Jennifer Winget to Play Army Officer in ALTBalaji’s New Show Code M
Featuring Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani in lead roles, Code M will stream on Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji.
Jennifer Winget in a still from her forthcoming show Code M. (Image: IANS)
Actress Jennifer Winget is excited to play the role of an Army officer in her first web show. She says when actors portray this kind of a character, there comes a lot of responsibilities with it.
She will be seen as a military lawyer in ALTBalaji's courtroom drama Code M. Her character, Monica, is clumsy and forgetful, but full of zest for life. "I am really excited to be playing the role of an Army officer. When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility with it. Realising how interesting this challenge would be, is the very reason why I took it up," Jennifer said.
"Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the Army required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series. Monica is very passionate, she's the first card-holder, candle-carrier, dog-rescuer, hand-holder on the spot when required," she added.
Jennifer had earlier worked with producer Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in the 2000s serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. "I am delighted to be making my digital debut with her (Ekta) platform ALTBalaji. This is a character that means a lot to me, and I hope that the audience loves it too," said Jennifer.
Code M also stars actor Tanuj Virwani.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC WORLD CUP 2019 | 'Shikhar Will Be Missed In The Next Few Games' Says Sanjay Bangar
- Delhi Businessman Steals His Own Mercedes-Benz A-Class Luxury Car for Insurance, Caught by Police
- Chris Evans Could Have Been More Than Captain America Had You Gone to See His 'Good' Movies
- No More Flip-Flopping! This Town Bans Wearing Sandals to Work
- India vs New Zealand | Kiwi Threat - World-Class Pacers & Batting Depth
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s