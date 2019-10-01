Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2 Gets 2 New Cast Members in Paras Madaan, Nikunj Malik
Jennifer Winget’s much-awaited series Beyhadh is back with its second season. Reportedly, Paras Madaan and Nikunj Malik have joined the actress for the upcoming season.
Jennifer Winget’s much-awaited series Beyhadh is back with its second season. Reportedly, Paras Madaan and Nikunj Malik have joined the actress for the upcoming season.
Jennifer Winget’s much-awaited series Beyhadh is back with its second season. While the last season featured Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon as the lead pair and Aneri Vajani as the parallel lead, this season, Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhary will play the male leads while Jennifer will reprise her character, Maya.
India Forums had reported that newbie Kangan Nangia has been roped in as the parallel lead opposite Shivin Narang’s character.
Now, as per the latest report, actor Paras Madaan who was last seen in Divya Drishti has been roped in to play Jennifer’s friend Tipsy aka Rajeev. India Forums reports that he will play the role of a rich brat who will be a close friend to Maya.
Meanwhile, actress Nikunj Malik, who was last seen in Kaleerein, will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the series.
Ever since Jennifer had made the announcement of her show’s sequel on Instagram, fans are eagerly waiting for Maya’s first look to be unveiled.
Speaking further about the story line of 'Beyhadh 2', the show will be, reportedly, a revenge story in Jennifer's character 'Maya' will reportedly fall for a mature guy played by Ashish Chowdhry who will later dump her. Whereas, Shivin will be seen playing his son.
'Maya' will then seek revenge by making his son Shivin falling in love with her.
Keywords: Jennifer Winget, Beyhadh 2, Sony TV, Nikunj Malik
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A 1994 Video Clip of Journalists Asking 'What is Internet' Has Gone Viral
- Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Passionate Kiss in First Post Wedding Pic
- Romanticising Natural Calamity? Woman Posing in Flooded Streets of Patna Has Outraged Internet
- Video from Patna Floods Shows Rickshaw Puller Crying as He's Stuck in Chest-Deep Water
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?