Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2 Gets 2 New Cast Members in Paras Madaan, Nikunj Malik

Jennifer Winget’s much-awaited series Beyhadh is back with its second season. While the last season featured Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon as the lead pair and Aneri Vajani as the parallel lead, this season, Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhary will play the male leads while Jennifer will reprise her character, Maya.

India Forums had reported that newbie Kangan Nangia has been roped in as the parallel lead opposite Shivin Narang’s character.

Now, as per the latest report, actor Paras Madaan who was last seen in Divya Drishti has been roped in to play Jennifer’s friend Tipsy aka Rajeev. India Forums reports that he will play the role of a rich brat who will be a close friend to Maya.

Meanwhile, actress Nikunj Malik, who was last seen in Kaleerein, will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the series.

Ever since Jennifer had made the announcement of her show’s sequel on Instagram, fans are eagerly waiting for Maya’s first look to be unveiled.

Speaking further about the story line of 'Beyhadh 2', the show will be, reportedly, a revenge story in Jennifer's character 'Maya' will reportedly fall for a mature guy played by Ashish Chowdhry who will later dump her. Whereas, Shivin will be seen playing his son.

'Maya' will then seek revenge by making his son Shivin falling in love with her.

Keywords: Jennifer Winget, Beyhadh 2, Sony TV, Nikunj Malik

