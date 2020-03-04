Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 Is Not Going Off-air

Amid the rumours of Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2 going off-air, Sony TV has released the statement, confirming that the show is not ending.

"The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel," the statement read.

Launched in December, 2019, the second season of Beyhadh also features Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry. The first part starred Jennifer and Khushal Tandon in the lead roles.

In the second season, Shivin (Rudra) and Ashish (MJ) joined Jennifer in the lead roles. While Jennifer was still impeccable as Maya, viewers found Maya to be a tad weaker in the second installment. Maya’s conviction of going as far as it takes her to reach her goal fascinated the audience. As Maya became less daring, the show lost its charm for some.

However, the show still managed to surprise its audience with typical twists and turns. Both Shivin and Ashish earned laurels for depicting their roles with dedication and excellence.

Follow @News18Movies for more