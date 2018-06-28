Jeremy Irons to Star in Damon Lindelof's Watchmen Pilot

Oscar winner Jeremy Irons will star as the lead in HBO's Watchmen pilot.Nicole Kassell will direct from Damon Lindelof's script, which will be a new take on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic limited comic series, Deadline reported.The details about Irons' character are being kept under wraps.The 69-year-old actor joins the already announced cast of Regina King, Tim Blake Nelson, Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr, Adelaide Clemens and Andrew Howard.The plot follows a group of retired superheroes who investigate the murder of their team mate before they stumble upon a deadly conspiracy. They constantly battle with their moral compass, which faces challenges from the difficult situation at hand.Lindelof recently noted the project is not an adaptation of the 12 issues of the comic but an original story that remixes them.Lindelof is also attached as executive producer of the pilot, along with Kassell and Tom Spezialy.