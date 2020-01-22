Jeremy Kleiner Still Hopes To Produce World War Z Sequel With Brad Pitt

Upon its release and subsequent success, the minds behind World War Z announced that there would be more to come. Unfortunately for fans, numerous roadblocks have led to talks about the sequel being scrapped.

Nevertheless, there are some who still have hope and continue to believe in the film happening someday. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Jeremy Kleiner stated that the World War Z universe is not done with yet expressing hope for the sequel in the future.

"Someday. We love Max Brooks’ book. We love the universe of it. It doesn’t feel like World War Z is done and over with."

World War Z shortly after its release was revealed to be the first in a potential trilogy. The work on the sequel had advanced with David Fincher being confirmed as the film's director. Brad Pitt had also been revealed to be returning to the film.

Despite the starting of pre-production work and staffing for the shooting, the sequel was scrapped in February 2019. Paramount Pictures announced budget-related issues as the cause of the cancellation.

World War Z was inspired by a book with the same name written by Max Brooks. The book was made of numerous accounts from witnesses who had survived the zombie apocalypse, unlike the film which focussed on a central character.

