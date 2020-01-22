Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jeremy Kleiner Still Hopes To Produce World War Z Sequel With Brad Pitt

World War Z released in 2013 was inspired by Max Brooks' book and was a critical and commercial success.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jeremy Kleiner Still Hopes To Produce World War Z Sequel With Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt

Upon its release and subsequent success, the minds behind World War Z announced that there would be more to come. Unfortunately for fans, numerous roadblocks have led to talks about the sequel being scrapped.

Nevertheless, there are some who still have hope and continue to believe in the film happening someday. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Jeremy Kleiner stated that the World War Z universe is not done with yet expressing hope for the sequel in the future.

"Someday. We love Max Brooks’ book. We love the universe of it. It doesn’t feel like World War Z is done and over with."

World War Z shortly after its release was revealed to be the first in a potential trilogy. The work on the sequel had advanced with David Fincher being confirmed as the film's director. Brad Pitt had also been revealed to be returning to the film.

Despite the starting of pre-production work and staffing for the shooting, the sequel was scrapped in February 2019. Paramount Pictures announced budget-related issues as the cause of the cancellation.

World War Z was inspired by a book with the same name written by Max Brooks. The book was made of numerous accounts from witnesses who had survived the zombie apocalypse, unlike the film which focussed on a central character.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram