Jeremy Renner Pens Sweet Thank You Note As He Bids Adieu To India: 'Can’t Wait To Share...’

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner recently completed the shooting for his upcoming project in India, and the Avengers actor seems to have taken a liking to the country’s culture. The actor took to Instagram and penned a sweet thank you note along with his picture seated in a truck. The actor seems to have loved shooting in India and he expressed his delight in his latest social media post.

The Avengers star noted, “Thank you to our amazing crew here in India who worked so hard with us to get this job done! Can’t wait to share what we’ve been doing #rennervation #garage #india #delhi.”

Check the photo here:

Recent pictures shared by fan accounts on social media give a glimpse of Renner’s Rajasthan tour. The Marvel superhero, who plays the role of Hawkeye, was seen posing along with India’s quintessential vibrant truck. The 51-year-old actor was also spotted shooting with Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in Alwar.

A picture shared by a fan page shows Renner hanging by the door of a colourful truck. The actor, dressed in a linen blue shirt and a pair of grey pants, was beaming with joy as he indulged in some fun shenanigans.

Earlier this week, the actor shared a picture on Instagram of himself playing cricket with local kids in Rajasthan. The picture features rows of kids watching the actor bat on a playing field amidst a dilapidated building. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Renner added to the caption, “What a blessing of life to discover, learn, and be inspired by people and places across this planet.”

Commenting on the post, an Indian fan wrote, “Hawkeye playing cricket in Alwar, what a treat to watch! Welcome to Rajasthan. Hawkeye! ”

It is speculated that Renner was in India to shoot for his upcoming project, Rennervations. According to Deadline, Rennervations is a four-part series that highlights Renner’s lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique, purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. So it can be expected that the docu-series will show us more of Renner in an Indian transport truck.

On Thursday, Renner shared a tweet where he shared his thoughts on his visit to India. The actor tweeted, “Many blessings to you all from this beautiful country and culture. Delhi, India.”

Many blessings to you all from this beautiful country and culture 🙏 #Delhi #india pic.twitter.com/JoS5AQO9k2 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) May 19, 2022

Renner was last seen in Marvel Studio’s mini series Hawkeye that streams on Disney+Hotstar.

