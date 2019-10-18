Jeremy Renner's Friend Accuses Him of All-night Cocaine Bender in His Home with 'Underage' Girls
Jeremy Renner's friend, Lily Faget, claimed she met the Hollywood actor a "few years ago" at his home. She alleged him of doing cocaine with 'underage' girls.
Image of Jeremy Renner, courtesy of Instagram
Jeremy Renner's friend claims the Hollywood actor went on an all-night cocaine bender in his home with women who appeared to be underage. According to documents obtained by radaronline.com, Renner's female friend, Lily Faget, claimed she met the Hollywood actor a "few years ago" at his home. But she wasn't the only female present at the time.
"I recall that there were two young women there with (Renner)," Faget said, adding that one of the females "looked to be young enough that she was underage."
Faget's suspicions of illegal activity within the home grew worse, as the friend claimed in a court declaration that the girls were "barely clothed."
"It appeared to me that the four of them had been up all night on a bender," Faget alleged in the court papers.
She then claimed that "one of the girls" confirmed to her that "they had been doing cocaine."
Faget added that she spoke with Renner this same night, and the actor claimed he was "helping these girls."
The 48-year-old actor, then aired his grievances about his ex-wife, Sonni Pancheco, the friend claimed.
Faget's allegations are a part of Pancheco's October 11 request for a change in custody of her and Renner's six-year-old daughter, Ava. The ex-wife is seeking full legal and physical custody.
She claimed Renner alleged that Pancheco was "ruining his life."
What's more is the actor allegedly claimed that he wanted to "quit acting" but needed the job to pay bills.
Faget's claims of Renner hosting at least one underage girl to his Los Angeles pad is just one of many shocking sex scandals included in the documents. The friend also claimed she once had a threesome with Renner.
Another female friend named Carmen Orford filed a declaration in the case claiming he had a habit of sending "nude pictures and videos of him touching himself" on the Snapchat app.
The explicit Snapchat content was coupled with Renner sending Orford "unprompted pornographic videos and GIFs," she said.
Renner's representative released a statement in defence of the actor this week.
"The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It's important to note the dramatisations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind."
Additionally, Renner filed his own declaration on October 11, with proof of negative test results for drugs in his system. In the filing, the "Avengers" actor is seeking sole physical and legal custody of Ava.
Without providing names, the 48-year-old father added that the drug and sex claims made against him in Pancheco's October 11 filing came from "a jilted former romantic partner who I saw less than a handful of times before terminating our relationship."
