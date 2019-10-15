Jeremy Renner's Wife Claims He Threatened to Kill Her, Avengers Endgame Actor Denies

Avengers actor Jeremy Renner is fighting a custody battle with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco for their six-year-old daughter Ava. Their legal scuffle is turning bitter as new allegations keep surfacing. A new lawsuit has claimed that the actor has been accused of allegedly threatening to kill himself and his ex-wife.

As per the documents obtained by TMZ, the actor threatened to kill her and on one occasion he stuck a gun into his mouth, before shooting it into the ceiling while Ava was in her room.

Pacheco, who is seeking full custody of the couple’s daughter also claims Renner of drug use and leaving cocaine on a bathroom counter where their daughter could reach.

However, the allegations were dismissed by Renner's representative who called them "one-sided", reports People. Pacheco previously filed for sole custody of their daughter.

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” the publication quoted Renner's lawyer as saying. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind,” he added.

Pacheco and Renner got married in January 2014 and the former filed for divorce in the same year, accusing the actor of emotional and drug abuse.

They settled their divorce next year in 2015. Post their separation, they initially agreed to joint custody with Renner on the line to pay child support. But in September this year, Pacheco filed a request for sole legal and physical custody of their daughter Ava and requested for a monitored visit by Renner.

A court hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 7.

On the work front, the actor was last seen as ace archer Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame. A Hawkeye miniseries is in the works on the Disney+ streaming service, with Jeremy Renner attached to star. The actor will reprise his role as Marvel archer Clint Barton on the limited series. Hawkeye is expected to stream in fall 2021, and is among multiple Disney+ series releasing in Marvel's phase 4.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.