Jermaine Fowler Developed Semi-autobiographical Comedy For Fox

Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Jermaine Flower is working on an animated comedy, loosely based on his formidable years growing up in a working class town in Prince George’s County, Maryland, with his family. Fowler will serve as the creator, writer and executive producer on the Fox project, reported Deadline.

He is best known for his performance in CBS sitcom Superior Donuts and Pete Holmes' HBO comedy Crashing. The 32-year-old actor has also voiced the character of Pete Repeat on Netflix's BoJack Horseman. On the film front, Flower will next be seen opposite Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield in Judas and the Black Messiah, a biopic about the assassination of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton.