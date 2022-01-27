Jersey Actor Shraddha Srinath's Tattoo is Keeping Fans Busy

Shraddha Rama Srinath is known for her works in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil films. She has also been a part of some Malayalam and Hindi projects too. The actor made her debut as a supporting actress from Malayalam film Kohinoor in 2015. A year later, Shraddha made her debut as the lead role with the Kannada movie, U-Turn. Cards played in her favour and the movie became the biggest hit of that year. Both the critics and audiences were impressed with her acting chops. Ever since, Shraddha has been quite busy with multiple projects, most of which have ended up being a huge success. Her 2019 release, Jersey opposite Ghanta Naveen Babu, who is popularly known as Nani, was a blockbuster too.

Now, Shraddha is once again bagging headlines but this time for her pictures. Earlier this month, Shraddha had shared a picture of herself and the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous. She had donned a one-shoulder black and white dress, and her tresses were tied up in a messy bun. Shraddha was seen flaunting her ‘LOVE’ tattoo near her collar bone. She had accessorised her look with long golden earrings. Her dewy finish makeup just sealed the deal for the look.

A few days back, Shraddha had shared another snap from the same photoshoot after which both her pictures are widely being circulated on social media. Fans are in love with her grace and beauty. Many have showered love on the actor’s photoshoot and expressed how beautiful she looked, there were some who were simply obsessed with her tattoo.

Shraddha often posts pictures flaunting her tattoo.

The actor, who is busy with a couple of her upcoming projects, is quite active on social media and makes sure to keep her fans updated with her adventurous getaways.

