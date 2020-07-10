'Jersey' Director Has This to Say About Shahid Kapoor's Cricketing Skills

After winning over the audiences' hearts with his performance in Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, which is a remake of Telugu movie of the same name starring Nani. Gowtam Tinnanuri is helming the project, who also directed the original blockbuster down South.

Shahid was shooting and practicing for the role in Jersey before the lockdown came into effect in March. He also bruised his lip while on the sets of Jersey. As the team looks forward to resume shooting soon, Gowtam, in an interview, has shed light on how the filming on the sports-drama will be scheduled once its safe to be on the sets with Shahid, Mrunal Thakur and other actors.

Talking about shooting Jersey amid coronavirus scare, Gowtam said, "Now, there is a cap on the number of crew members who can be present on a film set. Whenever the government allows us to increase the number, following the health situation in the country, we would need about four weeks to be on floors."

Adding to it, Gowtam also praised Shahid's cricketing skills as he said, "He would need at least two weeks of cricket practice before we begin the shoot to get back into the groove. He is a good cricketer, so we have less to worry on that front.”