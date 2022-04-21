Jersey: Ishaan Khatter Calls Shahid Kapoor 'Powerhouse Bhaijaan', Varun Dhawan, Others Impressed With Film

After a long delay, Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey is finally ready to hit the big screen tomorrow, April 22. Before its official release, the actor’s friends and industry colleagues, who watched the film, took to social media to shower Shahid, Mrunal Thakur and the entire team with love and praises. Shahid’s half-brother, Ishaan Khatter, who was immensely proud of the actor took to his social media handle to pen a long note for his big brother.

Sharing a poster of the film, he began by writing, “I feel privileged to have watched this journey somewhere from the sidelines. Jersey is that simple, humane and assured film that hits home in all the right places. A film that invited you into its world and takes you on a journey. Rising, falling and ultimately peaking like a symphony.”

He continued, “As a brother I’m filled with pride, as an actor with respect and as an audience with admiration for my powerhouse bhaijaan @ShahidKapoor Thank you for sharing what you did through this character. @GowtamNaidu Thank you for the emotional experience that as an audience I always secretly crave.”

Take a look:

Actor Varun Dhawan heaped praise over the film by writing, “This one is all heart with stellar performances. Hats off to pull this film off during the pandemic.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Kunal Kemmu were also among the ones who were impressed with the film.

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Jersey stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead and his wife in the film. Pankaj Kapur, Shahid’s father will be starring in the motion picture as well. This will be the first time the father and son duo will be sharing screen space. Pankaj Kapur will be playing the role of a cricket coach to Shahid’s character in the movie. Jersey is a remake of an award-winning Telugu film by the same name, which starred actor Nani as the lead.

The movie was originally slated to be released on the 14th of April, the same day as blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, but was postponed a few days prior to the release. The movie fell in hot water with Rajneesh Jaiswal. The writer claimed that Jersey had plagiarised from his script and put the whole film through legal trouble. Fortunately, the Bombay High Court ruled in Jersey’s favour.

