Jersey: KRK Takes a Dig at Shahid Kapoor as He Reviews His Film, Says 'Better I Will Watch IPL'

Whenever there is a Bollywood film release, there is a Kamal R Khan review. And under his scanner right now is Shahid Kapoor and his latest release Jersey. The official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, JErsey released on theatres today, April 22, after a long delay owing to the pandemic and various other reasons. While the early reviews indicated that the film is Shahid’s one of the best, Khan, popularly known as KRK was not impressed.

He took to Twitter to share his thoughts. Last night, he informed his followers through a tweet that he is watching a film. After a while, he added another Tweet that read, “Ye Film #Jersey Mujhse Jheli Nahi Jaa Rahi. Ye Kaya Hai Bhai? Film Ka Hero #KabirSingh main mental and violent tha. Waisa Hi Yahan hai. Toh Bas Shahid Ke Liye Itna Hi Kafi tha Film Karne Ke Liye. These actors are really Big Jhandu.”

He added, “I really can’t understand that why should I watch film #jersey to watch cricket. If I have to watch cricket only then better I will watch #IPL.” In a separate Tweet, he further said, “Makers of #Jersey are saying everywhere that the film is not about cricket. So I decided to watch the film on their words. After watching the film, I can say that makers must be thinking to show 6hours cricket in 3hours film. Coz This film is all about cricket except few scenes.”

Take a look:

Ye Film #Jersey Mujhse Jheli Nahi Jaa Rahi. Ye Kaya Hai Bhai? Film Ka Hero #KabirSingh main mental and violent tha. Waisa Hi Yahan hai. Toh Bas Shahid Ke Liye Itna Hi Kafi tha Film Karne Ke Liye. These actors are really Big Jhandu. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 21, 2022

I really can’t understand that why should I watch film #jersey to watch cricket. If I have to watch cricket only then better I will watch #IPL. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 21, 2022

Makers of #Jersey are saying everywhere that the film is not about cricket. So I decided to watch the film on their words. After watching the film, I can say that makers must be thinking to show 6hours cricket in 3hours film. Coz This film is all about cricket except few scenes. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s friends and industry colleagues heaped praises over the film last evening. His half brother Ishaan Khatter, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kunal Kemmu among others took to social media to appreciate him.

Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Geetika Mehandru among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.