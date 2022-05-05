'Jersey Not a Sports Drama But a Family Film With All The Emotions': Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor returned to the big screen after almost 3 years with Jersey. The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release long ago. However, much like several other films, Jersey was also pushed first due to the pandemic and then a series of big-budget releases.

Shahid Kapoor’s last film Kabir Singh was a smash hit at the box office. And to maintain the streak, Shahid once again chose a different style to surprise his fans through Jersey. In an interview recently, Shahid shared how close Jersey was to his heart and the similarities between his real life and reel life.

“We waited two years for the release of Jersey because it was not wise to release the film at a time when health was important for people. Jersey is a family film because it has all those emotions that we experience with our family and friends," Shahid told BT.

“I love this film because it taught me never to give up whatever the circumstances may be and that is why I am deeply attached to this film."

Shahid added that Jersey was neither a sports drama nor about a cricketer. The movie is about what happens when you want to feel alive, he said. “For this, you have to find a passion or goal of your own, set it and run after it. Arjun is the one who is chasing a dream beyond existence and the world. When you do this, it can give you momentum for years to come. That’s what bridges the line between reel and real for me," he said.

Shahid Kapoor further said, “When I saw the original film, I thought it was very inspirational. I cannot allow myself to be lost in the eyes of my children. As a parent, too, you have to represent everything that you want your child to do and be involved in. You have to lead by example, otherwise, if you say one thing and practise something else, it is not right."

After Jersey, Shahid will be seen in Aditya Nimbalkar’s upcoming project Bull. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. The film stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, and the story revolves around India’s paratroopers on the battlefield.

