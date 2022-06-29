Jersey Producer Dil Raju Welcomes Baby Boy At The Age of 51; Wife Tejaswini and Son Are Healthy

Jersey producer Dil Raju aka Velamakucha Venkata Ramana has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Tejaswini. Multiple reports revealed that the ace Telugu producer, who is 51 years old, welcomed the baby boy in the wee hours of Wednesday. This is Raju’s second child. He already is a father to a daughter, Hanshita Reddy, from his first marriage.

According to Free Press Journal, Raju’s wife Tejaswini and the baby are healthy and doing well. Raju was previously married to Anitha. However, she passed away in 2017 following a cardiac arrest. His daughter, Hanshita, reportedly encouraged him to find love again. He eventually met Tejaswini and they married in May 2020.

Latest News , <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a> , watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.<p></p>