Jersey Remake To RC15, Lucrative Projects That Rashmika Mandanna Rejected

Rashmika Mandanna, who was most recently seen in Pushpa: the Rise, is basking in the success of the film. The “national crush of India" has several interesting projects, including with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, and others, lined up.

However, her busy schedule doesn’t allow her to accept all the offers that come her way. Rashmika was offered several big-budget films in the past and she couldn’t do them because of a variety of reasons. Let’s take a look at some of the major movies she rejected.

After being initially offered the role of the female lead in Shahid Kapoor’s remake of the Telugu film Jersey, Rashmika Mandanna turned it down. She said she was not able to allot dates for the shoot and was already busy with other projects. Later, Mrunal Thakur got the role.

Revealing the reason for turning down the film in an interview with IANS Rashmika said, “If I am part of a film, it has to be because I need to give in to the film. I will not accept any project to which I feel I can’t give a lot. The ‘Jersey’ remake was huge. Anyone would do it but then, I don’t want to come to set and be all tired. I feel they (the makers) deserve more. Someone who can give in energy.”

Along with Jersey, Rashmika has also rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s untitled film due to unknown reasons. Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was planning to do a film with Rashmika Mandanna and Randeep Hooda.

When Shankar approached Rashmika Mandanna to play the lead role in Ram Charan’s RC 15, he was out of luck, as the actor was busy with other projects. Therefore, Kiara Advani landed the role instead.

On the work front, Rashmika has several projects, including Pushpa: The Rule, Mission Majnu, Goodbye and Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, in the kitty.

