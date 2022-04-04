Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Banks On His Son's Hope As He Attempts To Make A Comeback In Cricket

A new trailer of Jersey was released on Monday, just 10 days before the film is set to release. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, the movie is a remake of the Telugu film of the same title. Jersey was slated to release in December 2021 but was forced to delay its plans due to the rise in Covid-19 cases and Omicron. Eyeing the Baisakhi weekend, the film is now set to clash with Yash’s KGF 2.

The new trailer offers a glimpse at Shahid and his bond with his son. The trailer opens with Shahid hitting sixes after sixes in a match while his close ones constantly remind him that his chance is over. While he struggles with his failure and the world, his son turns into his light of hope. Tu bata kakke, khelu ke nahi khelu? (You tell me son, should I play or not?)," Shahid asks his son. The innocent boy replies, “Khelo na Papa, dil khol ke khelo. Jab cricket khelte ho, ek dum hero lagte ho mujhe (Play na Papa, play with your whole heart. When you play cricket, you look like a hero to me)".

The hope and encouragement push Shahid into taking on the bat and donning the jersey. The trailer gives glimpses of his struggle, his journey back to the stadium and what possibly seems like a winning end.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is presented by Allu Aravind. Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill are the producers of the movie. Shahid and Mrunal went all out in December to promote the film. At the time, the team had shared a behind-the-scenes video in which he was practicing in the nets when the ball hit his face. With blood oozing out, the actor was rushed to the hospital and had to get 25 stitches after the incident.

