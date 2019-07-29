Jessica Alba's Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Racist and Homophobic Messages Fired from Handle
Jessica Alba's Twitter account was hacked on Sunday and some distasteful messages were fired against homosexuals and people of colour.
Image of Jessica Alba, courtesy of Instagram
As per reports, Hollywood star Jessica Alba's Twitter account was hacked during the weekend. The 38-year-old actress' handle sent out various hate tweets and nasty messages on Sunday but were subsequently deleted once the hack was discovered.
Some messages sent out from the handle include references to Nazis, the US President Donald Trump and homosexuals. Messages posted to the Honest Co. founder's account included one that read, “Nazi Germany Did Nothing Wrong And That’s On God N–a.”
Another read, “Ugh police sirens in the distance again. When will n–s stop committing crimes so I can get some f–king sleep.” Others included offers to pay $50,000 to kill handicapped homosexuals (via foxnews.com). The messages continued, referencing Trump and calling for rapper YNW Melly to be freed from jail. The tweets remained there for hours before being taken down.
The most recent real tweet from Alba came on July 20, in which she sent out an Instagram photo of night at dinner with her husband and friends. Everything that was posted on July 27 or July 28, was from whoever hacked her account, reported another website.
Dinner w @laurabrown99 @shanidarden @brandogeoffrey ferrariant @CashWarren #neveradullmoment #weareyoung #patbenatar @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/unEHag9Mvw— Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) July 20, 2019
Earlier, Twitter handles of Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Anupam Kher among others were hacked too.
