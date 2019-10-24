Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Jessica Biel Admits She Doesn't Know Lyrics of Any Song by Her Husband Justin Timberlake
American actress and model Jessica Biel, who made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, confessed to not remembering any of hubby Justin Timberlake's songs. The two recently celebrated thier 7th wedding anniversary.
Image: Instagram/ Jessica Biel and justin Timberlake
Actress Jessica Biel doesn't know the words to any songs by the pop group NSYNC, which had her husband Justin Timberlake as a member.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 37-year-old Hollywood actress who celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary to Timberlake last week, said she still can't think of any lyrics to his group's hits, which she recently confessed when playing Truth Or Dare with friends, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"My dare was I have to sing an NSYNC song -- all the lyrics, all the melodies -- and I literally couldn't," she revealed.
"I only know three words, ''Bye, Bye, Bye'," Biel explained, referring to the band's 2000 hit. "But I wasn't allowed to sing that, I had to sing something else. Justin coached me through the chorus, the verse, I'm looking at the words... it was really humiliating,' she told Fallon.
She rose to fame on the hit series 7th Heaven, which ran from 1996 to 2007, the same years NSYNC hit the airwaves.
"I was listening to theatre productions, I was listening to Rent. I knew every word of Rent. I was listening to Motown. I lived under a rock. I wasn't into pop-culture music," she said.
