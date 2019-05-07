Jessica Chastain is Not Pleased With X-Men Co-star Sophie Turner's Dialogue on Game of Thrones

Actress and activist Jessica Chastain is rather miffed with certain lines mouthed by her X-Men co-star Sophie Turner in Game of Thrones. In Sunday's episode, Sansa Stark, Sophie's GoT alter ego, attributes the strength and evolution of her character to the tough times she's seen during the course of the show, including multiple incidents of sexual harassment. Jessica thinks it is not okay for the show to credit rape and sexual abuse with the evolution of Sansa's character.In GoT Season 8 Episode 4, Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane tells Sansa that had she left King's Landing with him in Season 2, she would not have faced villains like Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish and Ramsay Bolton. To which Sansa said, "Without Littlefinger and Ramsay and the rest, I would have stayed a 'little bird' all my life," she says, using the name with which the Hound has always called her.Jessica, who will next be seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix alongside Sophie, took to Twitter Tuesday to call out the HBO series for crediting Sansa's victimisation in order to grow."Rape is not a tool to make a character stronger. A woman doesn't need to be victimized in order to become a butterfly. The #littlebird was always a Phoenix. Her prevailing strength is solely because of her. And her alone. #GameOfThrones (sic)" the actor wrote.Baelish, through the seasons, manipulated Sansa as per his needs while posing as her protector and mentor. It was Littlefinger who orchestrated the execution of Sansa's father Ned Stark, deaths of Jon Arryn and Joffrey Baratheon, framed Tyrion Lannister for the attempt on Bran Stark's life and eventually caused the War of the Five Kings.In a severely criticised development, which was absent in GRR Martin's books, the fifth season of the series showed Ramsay rape Sansa on their wedding night.Sophie is yet to respond to the social media furore against the latest episode. Meanwhile, Dark Phoenix will see her reprise her role as the telekinetic-telepath mutant, Jean Grey aka Phoenix.