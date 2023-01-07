Jessica Chastain, Oscar Winner & Academy Member, Lauds RRR, Says 'Watching This Film Was...'

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR was one of the widely received films of 2022, not only in India but globally as well. Embellished with quirky dance sequences, visual extravaganza and surreal fight segments, the film attained a cult status in no time. The storm that the pan-India film created managed to sweep a slew of awards including the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. Not only that, the film has been nominated for Golden Globes as well. Now, Interstellar star and Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, who is also an Academy member for the Oscars, has joined the bandwagon of International stars to express admiration for Ram Charan and NTR Jr’s film.

Jessica Chastain took to her Twitter handle to share a clip of the iconic ‘Naatu Naatu’ song along with a small appreciation post for Rajamouli’s film. She wrote, “Watching this film was such a party.”

Responding to her tweet, one of the netizens wrote, “I’m sure someone could find you a ticket to the cinema screening Monday in Los Angeles. You want a party, try seeing this film with 900 other fans, with SSR, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan in attendance!!! It will be once-in-a-lifetime experience for the lucky attendees!" Another one tweeted out, “One of the greatest of 2022!!! Such an incredible movie!!". Meanwhile, one of the Indian fans quipped, “OMG OMG OMG Jessica Chastain loved our film! Am I dreaming, maybe but definitely swooning !"

Watching this film was such a party 💖 https://t.co/ew9pg5YwCn— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 6, 2023

The appreciation post from Jessica Chastain comes days after SS Rajamouli was awarded the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. The seasoned film-maker had accepted the honour by stating, “You have made a lot of people take notice of a small film in South of India.” Now RRR is looking forward to a glorious run at 2023 Golden Globe Awards followed by 2023 Oscars.

RRR starred N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was about two real-life Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju’s relentless fight against the British Raj. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 550 crores, the film was a huge blockbuster at the Box Office raking in over Rs 1200 crores.

Read all the Latest Movies News here