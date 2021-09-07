CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jessica Chastain Reacts to Viral Red Carpet Moment With Oscar Isaac at Venice Film Festival

Oscar Isaac had planted a kiss on Jessica Chastain's arm while sniffing her armpit. The actress reacted to this viral moment through an image from The Addams Family.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s kiss on the red carpet of Venice Film Festival went viral in no time, with fans losing it over their chemistry. The Scenes From a Marriage co-stars revealed why they were cast as a couple in Ingmar Berman’s adaptation and showed off their bond. Oscar planted a kiss on Chastain’s arm while sniffing her armpit. Now, the actress has reacted to this viral moment through an image from The Addams Family.

She shared a snap from the film where the character of Gomez Addams plants a kiss on Morticia Addams’s armpits and captioned it with the release date of her upcoming series with Isaac, “Sept 12th."

Interestingly, Oscar Isaac had voiced Gomez opposite Charlene Theron’s Morticia in the 2019 animated Addams Family movie.

Both the actors are married to different people and share kids with them, however, that didn’t stop the fans from going gaga over their chemistry. The duo had also starred together in the 2014 film A Most Violent Year.

first published:September 07, 2021, 13:03 IST