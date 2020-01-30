Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jessica Simpson Labels Confrontation with Childhood Abuser 'Shocking'

Struggle to process the trauma eventually contributed to Simpson's downward spiral of substance abuse, which she only managed to conquer in late 2017

IANS

Updated:January 30, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jessica Simpson Labels Confrontation with Childhood Abuser 'Shocking'
Representative Image: Reuters

Singer Jessica Simpson forced herself to endure an "extremely painful" confrontation with her childhood abuser in order to allow herself to heal from the trauma.

Simpson goes public with her secret past as a sex abuse victim in her new memoir, Open Book, sharing that she was molested by the daughter of a family friend during sleepovers from the age of six to 12, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Her struggle to process the trauma eventually contributed to Simpson's downward spiral of substance abuse, which she only managed to conquer in late 2017, when she sought therapy to help her through the tough time.

And to aid her journey of healing, she had to face off with her attacker, who had also been abused as a child.

"I needed to confront my abuser. It was extremely painful and still is. It's still shocking. That little girl in me wanting to do the right thing, not knowing how to stand up for herself and not knowing how to stop it," she told people.com.

"I felt like a lot of who I am, the character of who I am, was built through the trials and the pain of abuse. I allowed it to happen, so I felt that I was as much of the abuser as the abused. So I was very shameful during that time, from six to 12 years old."

Simpson recalls eventually summoning up the courage to tell her parents, Baptist youth minister Joe and Tina Simpson, about the intimate incidents.

She said on U.S. breakfast show Today: "I was a preacher's daughter... I was taught to be a virgin until I got married, and so I never wanted to share these sexual things that were happening because I didn't want to hurt anybody."

After breaking the news to her mum and dad, the issue was effectively ignored by her family, although her parents made sure their daughter was never subjected to the abuse again.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram