'Jethalal' Dilip Joshi Had Hilarious Response to People Screaming ‘Babita’ at a Gathering

A video of the star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah interacting with the fans in an event held in Ankleshwar, Gujarat is doing rounds on the internet. The video features actors like Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Shyam Pathak andAmit Bhatt entertaining massive crowd assuming the role of the popular characters they play on the show.

Dilip plays the role of Jethalal Gada in the longest-running Indian sitcom. His character is known to have a huge crush on Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji in the show. So, when Dilip started interacting with the audience, the crowd cheered him by chanting the name of his character’s crush ‘Babita…Babita’. Responding to which, the actor left his fans chuckling hard. “Sharm nahi aati aap logo ko, shaadi shuda hoke Babita Babita kar rahe hai,” (Don’t you have shame, screaming Babita Babita despite being married), the actor gave a hilarious reply.

Later, he left the audience laughing out loud when he said, “Agar mujhe ab tak Babita ji nahi mili to apko kaise mil jaegi.”

A few days back, Dilip shared an emotional post remembering his actor friend Amit Mistry on his sudden demise due to cardiac arrest at the age of 47. Dilip shared a heartfelt note with his picture along with Amit and Sumeet Raghavan from the year 2004, when they all worked together on a show Shubh Mangal Savdhan. The actor expressed how he will miss his friend and co-actor Amit.

He wrote that their trio has broken with the actor’s demise, but he will always be remembered. “Never thought I’d be writing something like this for him. May his soul achieve sadgati,” Dilip added.

⁦@mybmc⁩ ⁦@bmcmumbai⁩ ⁦@MaharashtraCmo⁩ Sir,🙏🏻 we are not getting any clarity about this circulars.suddenly filmcity not allowing us to shoot.We are following preventive guideline to keep hygiene on set and working with smaller unit.Sir,please allow till Tomm pic.twitter.com/H5ips2Jsnr— Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the shooting of the show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmahhas been halted due to the lockdown in Maharashtra because of the second wave of Covid-19.

The producer of the show Asit Modi seemed distressed and has recently shared his woes on Twitter.

