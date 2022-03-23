Jethalal Reveals The Reason Why Daya Has Not Returned to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, left the show five years ago. Disha, back then, had left the show taking a maternity break. However, she was never seen on the show after that. And now, it appears the makers have tried to convey to the audience the reason why Daya hasn’t returned to the show.

In the latest episode, Roshan Singh Sodhi is seen pouring himself a glass of whiskey when his wife enters and starts quarrelling with him. Roshan is seen recounting this hilarious experience with his friends at Abdul’s Soda shop. After having a good laugh over this incident, Roshan is seen saying that since his wife is out of town now, everyone can assemble at his home and enjoy. At this moment, Taarak Mehta says that they will not be able to do that since their spouses are currently at home. Roshan replies that he feels free for 2-4 days since his wife is not at home.

Jethalal then says that he should feel lucky that his wife will return in 2-4 days. He continues that Daya has not returned after she went to Ahmedabad. Taarak says that Jethalal could go and bring her since Ahmedabad was not far away. Jethalal responds that whenever he thinks of going to Ahmedabad, Covid-19 plays a spoilsport. He adds that as soon as Corona ends, Daya and her family will go for a Yatra (a religious procession).

At this moment, Dr Hansraj Hathi suggests a solution that Sundar (Daya’s brother) could go and bring Daya. Jethalal replies that Sundar is always busy with his business ventures.

Krishnan Iyer then asks What Jethalal is planning. He replies that it all depends on Daya now.

