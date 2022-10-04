Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Adaa Malik And Kili Paul To Appear On The Dance Reality Show? Deets Inside

After a five-year break, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 made a triumphant return with a star-studded line-up of contestants. The show opened to a positive response from the audience and soon gained good ratings. Makers of the dance reality show are now set to introduce wild card entries to amp up the entertainment quotient. According to a report by ETimes, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 100 will soon have four wild card entries including Tanzanian content creators Kili Paul and Adaa Malik, daughter of veteran music composer Anu Malik.

Actress Sriti Jha and Nishant Bhat are also set to take part in the show as wild card entries, revealed a source working closely with the show. However, Kili’s appearance on the show could be as a special guest performer on the show.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/gxeseQLp1vQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Tanzanian content creator became popular in India with Instagram Reels videos with his sister Neema. The duo was seen dancing and lip-syncing Bollywood songs in their viral videos.

Adaa Malik, on the other hand, is a well-known fashion designer and had displayed her designs at several reputed fashion weeks.

The third on the wild card entrant list is Nishant Bhat, who began his journey as a choreographer in several previous seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Nishant has also featured in other Colors TV reality shows including Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

A promo confirming Nishant’s participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is already out.

The makers had also confirmed the wild card entry of Sriti Jha through a promo featuring her.

The 10th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Ja went on air last month. The show hosted by Maniesh Paul features the likes of Karan Johan, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi as judges. Celebrities competing for the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 title include Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Rubina Diliak, Gunjan, Faisal Shaikh, Paras Kalnawat, Zorawar Kalra, and Shilpa Shinde.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here