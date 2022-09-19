Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar Breaks Down After Elimination, Says 'I Will Miss Rehearsals With the Team'

Ali Asgar is the first contestant to get eliminated from Jhalak DIkhhla Jaa 10, on Sunday. The multi-talented actor-comedian and his choreographer partner Lipsa had to bid a tearful farewell to the show. India’s one of the most popular dance reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been garnering quite the love and attention of the viewers. The show that premiered two weeks ago recently had its first elimination round. Between Chef Zorawar Kalra and Ali Asgar, while the judges’ scores were equal, it was the vote of the public that eliminated Ali from the show.

Ali Asgar is famous for playing the role of Dadi on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show ’ and he was in the character of Dadi when he entered the dance show. Despite being an average dancer, he won the hearts of the audience as well as of the judges with his humour. This week, the show’s theme was ‘family’. Known for his wit and humour, the actor had an emotional moment on stage after seeing a video message for him. They shared their experience of growing up and being bullied in school due to their father’s portrayal of female characters on the screen. The kids added that they are proud of him and that making people laugh needs a talent that not everyone possesses.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Re-Al2MLWc8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

An emotional Ali shared his journey from a performer to dancing and shared how the show has given him a new identity. He thanked the makers and his Choreographer Lipsa for making his time at the sets memorable. He expressed his gratitude to his fans for supporting him throughout and also said, “I will miss the rehearsals with the team and meeting these amazing stars and performing with them.” He also shared the challenges he faced to get some work.

The judges appreciated his talent and addressed how cross-dressing is not easy.

The dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 made a comeback after five years hiatus and is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi. The celebrity contestants of this season are Ali Asgar, Zorawar Kalra, Faisal Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Rubian Dilaik, and Shilpa Shinde among others.

