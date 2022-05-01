Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Erica Fernandes and Adaa Khan Approached For Dance Reality Show?

The last season of the celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa aired in 2016. While it was judged by Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ganesh Hegde, Manish Paul hosted the show. Since then, the popular show has not returned to our television screens. However, recently ETimes reported Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is now all set to return after a gap of 6 years. Now, the entertainment portal has also revealed two celebrities who are likely to participate in the show.

If a report by ETimes is to be believed, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes and Naagin fame Adaa Khan have been approached by the makers of Jhalak Jikhhla Jaa season 10. The report also claims that since the two actresses are currently not busy with any big projects, there are chances that the audience will get to see them in the dance reality show.

Erica Fernandes was last seen in the second season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi along with Shaheer Sheikh. Prior to this, she featured in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. On the other hand, Adaa Khan has done several superhit television shows so far including Naagin, Amrit Manthan, Behenein, and Piya Basanti Re among others.

Earlier it was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan have also been approached to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far. As reported by IANS, the show is likely to go on floors in July. “The show will have a grand comeback. Makers have approached Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan to take over as judges. The casting of the show is in process and the show might go on floors by July," the source cited by the news agency claimed.

Are you excited for Jhalak Jikhhla Jaa 10?

