Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi Look Stunning in Retro-Themed Sarees

Popular dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has returned to the small screen with a new season. Actress Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and filmmaker Karan Johar have been roped in as judges of the show. Consequently, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi were snapped outside the sets of the reality TV show. Both Nora and Madhuri were dressed in retro-themed ensembles and looked absolutely stunning in their respective outfits.

While Madhuri Dixit was a vision to behold in a red saree by designer Anju Modi, Nora Fatehi amped up the oomph factor in a peach-embellished saree. Nora chose a matching deep-neck blouse with her sparkling drape.

Nora is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her gorgeous looks. Fans are very impressed with her latest glamorous avatar. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani has shared Nora’s look on his official Instagram handle. His post has been flooded with comments from Nora’s die-hard fans. Several fans have even dropped heart emojis in the comment box and professed their love for the stunning actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Fans have also given a thumbs up to Madhuri’s look. The evergreen actress reflected vintage Bollywood charm in a red saree decked with polka dot print. The Devdas actress completed the look with a waist belt and a beige-coloured embroidered blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa have come up with a new season after a hiatus of 5 years. Therefore, there is considerable excitement among the fans. The presence of Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi has increased the buzz around the show.

The 10th season of the celebrity-based dance show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul. The confirmed celebrity contestants for the 10th season include, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh.

