Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: OGs Tabu and Madhuri Dixit Dance To Gata Rahe Mera Dil; Watch Video

Tabu and Ajay Devgn recently appeared as guests on the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to promote their upcoming movie Drishyam 2. Madhuri Dixit is one of the judges on the show and shared a snippet from the episode. She and Tabu can be seen grooving to an iconic song in the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri Dixit uploaded a short clip that showed the two celebrities dancing to the iconic song Gata Rahe Mera Dil from the movie Guide which starred the revered actors of the industry, Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman.

Tabu was wearing a stunning black saree with embellishments and she teamed a matching blouse with it. She opted for minimal accessories by styling only chandbalis. Whereas, Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl was dressed in a white lehenga set. She paired the flowy white skirt with a sleeveless embellished blouse. To amp up her look, she added a green-stone studded choker and bangle to her look. For the glam picks, Tabu opted for subtle makeup and nude lip colour, while Madhuri chose glam makeup with radiant skin, bold eyes and mauve lip colour.

Check out the video here-

She captioned the video with, “It was so lovely to have you on set Tabu.” Many fans were in awe of the video and took to the comment section. There were comments like “Icons icons icons”, “Wow! Beautiful”, “Bahut Sundar”, “Thank you so much my sweetheart ma’am! Love you!” and “Madhuri ma'am you are so graceful."

On the work front, Tabu will be seen in the second instalment of Drishyam, which was released in 2015. The movie is directed by Abhishek Pathak and will release on November 18. It will star Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

The actress will reunite with Ajay Devgn in Bhola, the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Kaithi. The actress also has The Crew in the pipeline where she will be sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

