Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Who is Shilpa Shinde Aka Angoori Bhabhi’s Dance Partner?

Television actor Shilpa Shinde has geared up to put her dancing skills to the test in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Ahead of the grand premiere of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on September 3, Shilpa, on Instagram, has shared a video with her choreographer, but with a twist. The Bigg Boss 11 winner made fans guess about her dance partner on the highly-anticipated dance reality show by keeping his identity unrevealed.

In the video, Shilpa Shinde is posing next to her choreographer, whose identity has been kept under wraps as he stood with his back facing the camera. Posting the video on Instagram, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame wrote, “Guess with whom I am teaming up? Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.” Shilpa is seen rocking a green palazzo suit in her latest Instagram reel.

Soon after the video surfaced on Instagram, hundreds of fans slid into the comment section of her reel to extend their best wishes to her for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. While one user wrote, “All the best Queen for #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 You will rock it for sure,” another expressed, “Rooting for you in JHALAK10.” Actress Tannaz Irani also commented on Shilpa’s Instagram reel writing, “Whoever it is is going to have a fabulous time with you! All the best my Sethji!”

Check out Shilpa Shinde’s Instagram reel below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)



In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shinde shared her excitement about participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She told the online portal, “Bigg Boss was a milestone in my career, and I hope that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will also be a great experience for me. I am really excited to again associate with Colors.” She further added, “My fans eagerly anticipated my return to television after my stint on Bigg Boss, and they are the reason why I am doing this show. I know that they will be excited to see me back on television and what better show to entertain them than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.”

