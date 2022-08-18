Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Ali Asgar To Perform as The Fan-Favourite ‘Dadi’

One of the most loved celebrity reality dance shows in India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to return to the small screen with its much-awaited tenth season after five years. The upcoming season, hosted by Maniesh Paul, will premiere on September 3 at 8:00 PM on Colors TV. It has been recently confirmed that actor-comedian Ali Asgar, who was last seen in the Zee Comedy Show, is among the eleven celebrity contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Along with confirming his participation in the highly anticipated season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Ali Asgar told ANI, “I am excited to be a part of a prestigious show like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In my career span, I have tried almost every genre be it fiction or non-fiction shows, and now being a part of India’s most loved celebrity dance show will help me push my limits as an artist.” He added, “I’m a bit nervous but am looking forward to performing in front of the amazing panel of judges Madhuri Ma’am, Karan sir, and Nora.”

Ali also revealed that he will feature as fan-favourite character ‘Dadi’ from The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, “The cherry on the cake is that I will be seen in my favourite comic character ‘Dadi’, and I cannot wait for the audience to witness the dancing diva by her side. I will put my best foot forward to entertain the audience.”

Apart from Ali Asgar, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 also boasts of Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, and Nia Sharma, among others, as the celebrity contestants. The upcoming season will be judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. For the unversed, the ninth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa had aired back in 2016. The winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 was Teriya Magar.

