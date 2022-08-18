Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Faisal Shaikh Confirms Participation, To Not Be Part Of Bigg Boss 16?

Internet sensation Faisal Shaikh who has been winning million hearts with his stint on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ is now all set to burn the dance floor with his moves on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 10. Being a part of the stellar line-up of contestants, Faisal Shaikh expresses his excitement about learning a variety of international dance forms and performing in front of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s iconic judges, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi.

Sharing his enthusiasm to be a part of this show, Faisal Shaikh says, “I am glad that I had a great start in the world of television with my first ever reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ which turned out to be a one-of-a-kind experience for me. However, bagging this iconic dance show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ feels even more surreal. I am delighted to be a part of India’s most loved celebrity dance reality show! I have received immense love from my fans for the content I create and now dancing in front of a live audience is going to be a whole new experience. I love dancing and I can’t hold on to my excitement to share the stage with other popular artists from the industry. I am thrilled to embark on this new journey and can’t wait to learn new styles under the guidance of ace choreographers and perform in front of Madhuri ma’am, Karan Sir, and Nora Fatehi.”

With this, it looks like the internet sensation would no longer be a part of Bigg Boss 16, contrary to what rumours had been suggesting. It was being said that Faisal has given his nod for the Salman Khan hosted reality show. However, since Jhalak and Bigg Boss overlap a few months, it seems highly unlikely that he would be able to participate in the latter as well.

