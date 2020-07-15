Jhansi Ki Raani Actress Anushka Sen Passes 12th Boards with 89.4% Marks

Teenage TV actress Anushka Sen has turned out to be quite the achiever. She has passed her Class 12 exams with flying colours, scoring 89.4% in Commerce under CBSE board.

The Baalveer star revealed her marks in a tweet via an unverified handle. Her tweet read, "Happy to inform you guys! I have scored 89.4% in my CBSE 12th Board exam." She shared screenshots of the news published on various sites in her Instagram stories.

Happy to inform you guys!I have scored 89.4% in my CBSE 12th Board exam. pic.twitter.com/ZdfPquosVY — Anushka Sen (@_anushkasen0408) July 13, 2020

Anushka thanked her teachers and principal for keeping her motivated. During a conversation with India Forums.com, she said, "I am really happy with my scores, I have scored 89.4%, this was least expected to be honest because all year round I was shooting for my show Jhansi Ki Rani and had to travel for the shoots of my music videos and film as well. I would like to give the entire credit to my school, my teachers, and especially my principal ma’am who constantly motivated me to keep giving my best and work hard. I am so relieved now and really looking forward to pursuing my college."

Anushka started acting at the age of 9 with the TV show Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. She has acted in TV shows such as Baal Veer, Internet Wala Love, Jhansi Ki Rani, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, followed by a Bollywood film Crazy Cukkad Family, short film, TV commercials and music videos.