Jharkhand Govt Orders Probe Into Irregularities in 2016 Foundation Day Celebration

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren approved a proposal for an anti-corruption bureau (ACB) investigation into the alleged irregularities in the state’s foundation day celebrations in 2016 during the previous BJP government.

The matter involves Sunidhi Chauhan’s programme and the distribution of T-shirts, sweets, and toffees to students at several schools.

SArayu Roy, the Jamesdpur East MLA, during the last assembly session, had raised the issue of the alleged toffee and T-shirt scam when Raghubar Das was at the helm in the state in 2016. Soren has now assured that the suspected irregularities will be investigated by the ACB or a special committee.

“Chief minister Hemant Soren has approved the proposal for ACB inquiry in view of the complaints received regarding irregularities related to various aspects of this programme (Jharkhand State Foundation Day celebrations, 2016)," read CMO statement.

Saryu Roy had claimed that Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan was invited to the programme, which cost Rs 44.27 lakh, and the agency in charge of conducting it was chosen based on a nomination by a BJP government official.

The irregularities in the foundation day celebrations under Das have been the subject of public interest litigation filed in the Jharkhand high court.

Raghubar Das, who is a BJP national vice-president, said that he welcomed Soren’s announcement. He also took a jab at the Soren government, claiming that the move was the result of his raising serious questions about the government’s functioning. Das claimed that the current government had admitted before the assembly that no wrongdoing had occurred in this case.

Raghubar Das also said that BJP had given an honest government and administration for five years. If anyone thinks that there has been any discrepancy, an inquiry is welcome, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.