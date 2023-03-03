Marathi cinema is ruling across the country and has delivered several big hits in the last few years. Actor-director Hemant Dhome’s multi-starrer Jhimma was one of them. The story revolves around the lives of seven women that belong to different backgrounds and change drastically when they go on a vacation together through the same travel agency. Being a women-centric film, the makers will be re-releasing it in the majority of the cities of Maharashtra and will hit the theatres from March 3 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Sharing the news of the same, Kshitee Jog has shared the film poster on Instagram and wrote, “Once again Jhimma is playing in theatres. This year’s International Women’s Day week will be celebrated with your favourite movie! See you in theatres for a week from March 3!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kshitee jog | क्षिती जोग (@kshiteejog)

The Marathi film Jhimma, which was released in 2021 and made several records for the regional Marathi cinema industry, is returning with its second half titled Jhimma 2. Seven ladies from various age groups and socio-cultural backgrounds come together in the story of Jhimma to celebrate life.

Hemant Dhome will helm the second instalment, which was revealed in a unique video that recreates a well-known scene from the franchise’s debut film. In the sequel, new characters will be introduced, as the video also demonstrates.

Director Hemant Dhome shared, “‘Jhimma’ wasn’t just a film but a passion project. The way it was received by the audience was so heartwarming. The second part is going to be better and bigger for sure. With personalities like Aanand L Rai in the team, we are sure to give another promising project."

Chalchitra Mandale and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow productions are in charge of making the movie. Rai said, “We are so happy to do another film in the Marathi cinema. The first part was a huge success and even one of the top grosses of 2021. The film has a strong message which resonated well with the viewers and that’s why we decided to back Chalchitra Mandalee in bringing Jhimma 2 for you. I’m very happy to join hands with Hemant and Kshitee."

Irawati Karnik wrote the script for Jhimma 2, which Aanand L Rai and Kshitee Jog produced. Ajinkya Dhamal, Urfi Kazmi and Viraj Gawas collaborated to produce the movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here