Jhund Director Nagraj Majule Plays Football With Film's Cast and Crew in Mumbai

The makers of Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan, arranged for a football match in Mumbai on Wednesday. The pictures from the match have surfaced online. The Nagraj Manjule directorial will hit theatres on March 4, and the football match was part of the promotions.

In the pictures going viral, we can see Manjule playing football with the team of Jhund. He also posed for a few pictures with the team. However, the one player who got all the eyes glued to him was the Sairat fame Akash. Akash has completely altered his appearance for the film. From the boy next door of Sairat to a more fit and active Sambhya in Jhund, Akash’s transformation is incredible.

The trailer of this highly anticipated sports drama was recently released by the makers. Jhund’s trailer shows Big B’s persona as a football coach, who pulls together underprivileged youngsters to form a football team. The coach also tries to instil the value of athletics in children and inspires them to hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Jhund was Amitabh Bachchan’s first project with Manjule. The film also marks Manjule’s Bollywood debut. He has already directed several successful Marathi films, including Sairat and Fandry.

Jhund is bankrolled under the T-Series banner, by Tandav Films Entertainment, Aatpat’s Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa, and Sandeep Singh. The worldwide release will be under Zee Studios.

