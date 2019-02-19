LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Jhund: Sairat Director Returns with film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Release Date Announced

Jhund is a biographical sports-drama based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer.

February 19, 2019
Famed Marathi director Nagraj Manjule’s Hindi directorial debut was kicked off in November last year. Titled Jhund, the film is led by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and was scheduled to be shot in Nagpur, from start to finish. The first look of the film has now been released by the makers and shows a back-shot of Amitabh being lifted in the air by a group of enthusiastic youths, as a mark of celebration and joy.

Based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer, Jhund has Amitabh playing the role of Barse, a retired school teacher, who managed to rehabilitate street kids by turning them into soccer players. In the process, he succeeded in keeping the kids off drugs and crime.

About Bachchan working in Jhund, Manjule had said, "No other actor fits the role, only Mr Bachchan can do justice to this particular character. All the others in the film are newcomers since I am known to work with fresh talent. The combination of Mr Bachchan and this young team will be something to look forward to."

Jhund is a biographical sports-drama produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and NagrajManjule, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films and Aatpaat. Jhund will release on September 20, this year.

