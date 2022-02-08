Jhund Teaser Out, Amitabh Bachchan All Set to Lead a Notorious Pack to Theatres on March 4

The teaser of Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming film Jhund is out now, offering a peek into the Nagraj Manjule directorial. The story behind one of the most inspiring tales of India will be brought to life with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The -year-old actor is playing the role of a retired sports professor who encourages street children to build a football team, in order to help them find a purpose in life. He is essaying the role of Nagpur-based slum soccer founder, Vijay Barse in the film.

Helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule who gave us the blockbuster Sairat, Jhund’s official teaser video gives audiences a glimpse into the world of the notorious team and their interesting journey. The teaser opens with a rag-tag bunch of kids making music their own way, and ends with a shot of Bachchan turning towards the camera as the kids start to follow him.

Take a look:

Jhund is all set to release in cinemas on 4th March 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.

