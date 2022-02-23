Jhund Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Hellbent On Turning Notorious Gang Into Footballers

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan’s highly anticipated film Jhund has finally released. The film, directed by Sairat director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, brings the tale of the Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse to the screen. In the biopic, Amitabh plays the role of a football coach, adamant about transforming a group of notorious, underprivileged children from difficult backgrounds together in the hope of giving them a fresh motive to survive and transform their life. His belief - the group isn’t bad at heart, despite being involved in gang wars and thefts.

However, no one believes Amitabh’s vision. Time and again, he has been asked to give up on the team. To make things worse for the coach, the group doesn’t take his coaching seriously, get involved in a gang fight and whatnot. The trailer also hints at a heartbreaking death scene awaiting the viewers. Despite the hurdles, Amitabh is assured that he can train the group and make them members of the National Football Team.

See Jhund trailer here:

The film releases on March 4. Jhund marks Nagraj Popatrao Manjule’s first Bollywood film. He has delivered numerous hit Marathi movies in the past, including Sairat and Fandry. Jhund is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers had released a song titled Aaya Ye Jhund Hai. The song, composed by Ajay-Atul, was shared by Amitabh on Instagram with the caption, “Panga lene wale rote reh jayenge jab yeH #Jhund aayega aur sab ka dil jeetke jayega.” It translates to, “the ones messing keep crying when when this flock will come and win everyone’s heart.

Besides Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan has a slew of movies in the pipeline. These include Brahmastra, Project K, Runway 34, and The Intern remake, to name a few.

