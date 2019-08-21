Jiah Khan's Death Case to be Documented by British Filmmaker: Reports

Known both for her debut film in 2007 opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Ram Gopal Verma's Nishabd and her untimely death, when she was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom at the Sagar Sangeet building in Juhu, Mumbai on June 3, 2013, the life of actor Jiah Khan has interested many. And now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, it seems that a British filmmaker is keen on making a three-part documentary series on the actress' death case.

According to the report, a well-known British television broadcaster is making the documentary series on the troubled young actor who was found hanging at her home in 2013, following an alleged fight with her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi, who was in 2018 charged with abetment to suicide.

Notably, at the time of her death, a six-page note in Jiah's handwriting was recovered from the actor's room and even though it was not addressed to anyone, the contents of the letter pointed towards her boyfriend Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab.

The case is still in the courts and the case involving the actress and Sooraj's alleged involvement has been covered internationally since the actress herself was raised in the UK.

According to Mirror, the production team for the British filmmaker is putting up at a Juhu hotel but one of the film's coordinators told the daily, "It's too early for us to say anything about the documentary."

