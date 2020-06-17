Jiah Khan's Mother Accuses Salman Khan of Sabotaging Investigation of Actress' Suicide in 2015

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has made a number of popular faces to open up and talk about their struggles in the Hindi film industry. As the talks about nepotism in Bollywood flare-up, A-listers from the industry are under the scanner of social media users for not recognising the "outsiders" and depriving them of opportunities.

In between this, actress Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia Amin, has levelled up some serious allegations against Salman Khan and accused him of sabotaging the investigation of actress' suicide in 2015. In a video by SpotboyE, Rabia accused Salman of using his resources to protect Sooraj Pancholi from interrogation.

Condoling the death if Sushant, Rabia said it is heartbreaking and Bollywood has to wake up. Stating that bullying is also a kind of killing somebody she said that it reminded her of 2015 when the police were investigating her daughter's suicide.

"What happened with Sushant, has reminded me of 2015 when I went to meet CBI officer who had called me down from London. He said please come, we have found some incriminating evidence. I land up over there and he says, ‘Oh, by the way, Salman khan calls me every day and says he has invested a lot of money, please don’t harass the boy, please don’t interrogate him, don’t touch him. So what can we do, madam’? He was annoyed, he looked frustrated,” she says in the video.

"If this is what is going to happen that you are going to pressurise and use your money and power to sabotage deaths and investigations, then I don’t know where we citizens can go to,” she added.

Before concluding her statement Rabina urged people to "stand up, fight, protest, and stop this toxic behaviour in Bollywood.”

Jiah died by suicide at her residence in Mumbai's Juhu area on June 3 in 2013. She was 25. The police reportedly recovered a note purportedly written by the actress speaking about her disturbed relationship with her alleged boyfriend Sooraj. Sooraj was charged with a case of abetment to actor Jiah Khan's suicide in 2013.

Meanwhile, Salman and his family were recently called out by filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who accused them of sabotaging his career.

