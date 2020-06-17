Jiah Khan's Mother Levels Serious Allegation Against Salman, Shahid To Do Soorarai Pottru Remake?

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia Amin, has levelled up some serious allegations against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and accused him of sabotaging the investigation of actress' suicide in 2015. In a video via SpotboyE, Rabia accused Salman of using his resources to protect Sooraj Pancholi from interrogation.

Sushant's suicide has also prompted a shocked Bollywood to introspect on why outsiders find it so hard to get a foothold into an industry which many directors and actors say is ruled by its own people. This has seen an immediate impact on the social media handles of celebrities across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Enraged netizens have been un-following actors and filmmakers, who are accused of promoting nepotism in the industry. Karan Johar, who was primarily targetted and severely trolled for the same, has seen quite a downfall in the number of followers of Instagram. At present, he has 10.9 million followers which reportedly fell from 11 million in just 20 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

In another news, Shahid Kapoor has been approached to do yet another remake of a South film. The film, Soorarai Pottru, is about the pioneer of low-cost aviation in India, GR Gopinath. Reports suggest that the makers have sent the script to Shahid. Producer Guneet Monga is keen on releasing the film in Hindi.

Elsewhere, TV producer Vikas Gupta has hit back at accusations leveled against him by Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma. Vikas has said that he is not going to stay quiet anymore and will call "out each and every one of them who made his life hell."

TV actress Shikha Singh has welcomed home her first child with pilot husband Karan Shah. As per a report, the couple has named the newborn baby girl Alayna Singh Shah. The Kumkum Bhagya actress is currently in the hospital where she delivered. She said that due to the coronavirus condition, visitors are not allowed at the moment and the couple is taking precautions as well.

