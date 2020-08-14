Jiah Khan's Mother Rabya Pens Emotional Note on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Demands CBI Probe

Late Bollywood actress Jiah Khan's mother Rabya Khan took to social media and shared an emotional note on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. On Friday, it will be exactly two months since Sushant has died.

Rabya also seemed to draw comparisons between her daughter's death and that of Sushant. "Both Jiah and Sushant were first bombarded with fake love by demonstrations of attention and affection. When both were successfully trapped by their narcissist, psychopathic, gas lighting partners then they were physically hurt and abused," Rabya wrote in a long note she shared in her Instagram stories.

She added, "The narcissistic criminal partners of Jiah Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were connected with powerful Bollywood mafia and politician, so they took shelter under their umbrella, because they know these politicians and Bollywood mafia icons have the power to crack their criminal behaviour."

Rabya also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Sushant's case as she wrote, "CBI need to intervene and thoroughly investigate and bring these perpetrators to justice by punishing them otherwise they will grow to be a monstrous, then multiply their evil deeds to kill more innocent souls."

Check out Rabya's full note on Sushant and Jiah's death here.

Jiah died by suicide at her residence in Mumbai in 2013. She was 25. Her alleged boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was charged with a case of abetment to Jiah's suicide. Rabya has been slamming Bollywood for its bullying culture since Sushant's demise.

Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14. He was known for films like Kedarnath, Chhichhore and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He is survived by his father and four elder sisters.