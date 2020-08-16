Jiah Khan's Mother Rabya Refutes Sooraj Pancholi's Claims About Not Appearing at Court Proceedings

Late actress Jiah Khan's mother Rabya Khan has slammed actor Sooraj Pancholi's claims that she doesn't show up to court proceedings and is delaying Jiah Khan's death case. Rabya said that most of the times, it is Sooraj who does not show up.

In an interview with India Today, she said, “Tell that kid to get some education. Will the court wait for me? The case was shut by the police. Who took the case to the court? I did. I do appear for the hearing, my lawyer, team has been appearing. I have spent money like water to get justice for my daughter. Most of the time, the hero (Sooraj) is not there. The court had to wait for this accused to come. When he comes, he brings the media along and laughs like nothing happened. I fly from London every month for the hearings.”

Sooraj had said in a recent interview that Rabya does not want to go to court. He said that Rabya will not get justice by giving interview. He further added that he has been going to court and facing humiliation inside and outside the court by the media.

Actress Jiah Khan died by suicide in 2013. She had penned a letter stating her strained relationship with Sooraj as the reason. He was booked abetment to suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

