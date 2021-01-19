Jiah Khan's Sister Accuses Sajid Khan of Harassing Late Actress; Sherlyn Chopra, Kangana Ranaut React

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has brought fresh #metoo charges against Sajid Khan, alleging that the filmmaker had in 2005 flashed her and asked her to touch his privates.

In a tweet she posted on Tuesday, Sherlyn wrote: "It's not an accusation but the disclosure of a fact. Our phone records of the past may be checked regarding the same. After flashing his penis, he had not only asked me to touch it and feel it but also asked me if I had ever seen a penis as well endowed as his."

"When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father's demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know how a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis," Sherlyn wrote in an earlier tweet.

She has also spoken out against the alleged "Bollywood mafia" which she claimed has been backing Sajid.

"He has the ‘superstars' of Bollywood to vouch for his ‘character'. It's my word against theirs. The Bollywood mafia is a strong syndicate," she tweeted.

Sherlyn's tweet came in reaction to the news portal OpIndia that tweeted: "BBC ‘Death in Bollywood' documentary: Jiah Khan's sister narrates how Sajid Khan harassed the actor, says he asked her to take off her top."

Actress Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the news. She tweeted: "They killed Jiah they killed Sushant and they tried to kill me, but they roam free have full support of the mafia, growing stronger and successful every year. Know the world is not ideal you are either the prey or the predator. No one will save you you have to save yourself."

In the last couple of years, Sajid Khan has been accused by multiple women in #metoo including assistant director Sonali Chopra, actress Rachel White and a journalist who brought allegations of sexual misconduct against him in 2018. He has denied the allegations.

Last year, the filmmaker faced fresh charges of sexual misconduct. A model named Dimple Paul claimed on Instagram that Khan had tried to touch her inappropriately and also asked her to strip before him.